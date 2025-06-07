Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Miami Marlins.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (34-29) vs. Miami Marlins (23-38)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSFL

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-240) | MIA: (+198)

TB: (-240) | MIA: (+198) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-120) | MIA: +1.5 (-100)

TB: -1.5 (-120) | MIA: +1.5 (-100) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 5-4, 2.14 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-7, 7.89 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (5-4, 2.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (2-7, 7.89 ERA). Rasmussen's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rasmussen's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. When Alcantara starts, the Marlins have gone 3-9-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 3-6 in Alcantara's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (69%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -240 favorite at home.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Marlins are -100 to cover, and the Rays are -120.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Marlins on June 8 is 9.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (61.8%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -240.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 62 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 31-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have put together a 19-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.5% of those games).

Miami has a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-28-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 32-29-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 61 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .528. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Caminero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .291.

His batting average is 105th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 137th, and his slugging percentage 103rd.

Diaz brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads the Rays with an OPS of .913. He has a slash line of .324/.413/.500 this season.

Brandon Lowe has 12 home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has 58 hits with a .351 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Marlins. He's batting .282.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman is batting .258 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 115th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .253.

Otto Lopez is batting .228 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Rays vs Marlins Head to Head

6/6/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/17/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2025: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/30/2024: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/5/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2024: 9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/30/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/29/2023: 11-2 TB (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

