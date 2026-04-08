Rays vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Rays vs Cubs Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (5-6) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and MARQ

Rays vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-108) | CHC: (-108)

TB: (-108) | CHC: (-108) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-182) | CHC: -1.5 (+150)

TB: +1.5 (-182) | CHC: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Boyle (Rays) - 0-0, 3.18 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 0-0, 4.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Joe Boyle to the mound, while Colin Rea will answer the bell for the Cubs. Boyle has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Boyle's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season when Rea pitched his team finished 17-10-0 against the spread. Rea and his team went 5-3 in the eight games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rays vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (51.3%)

Rays vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Rays, Chicago is the underdog at -108, and Tampa Bay is -108 playing at home.

Rays vs Cubs Spread

Rays vs Cubs Over/Under

Rays versus Cubs, on April 8, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 3-3 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 11 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Cubs have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-5-0).

The Cubs have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.471), slugging percentage (.591) and total hits (17) this season. He has a .386 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has three doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 85th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Aranda heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Chandler Simpson leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.452).

Simpson has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a walk.

Junior Caminero has two home runs, three RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has a .438 on-base percentage and a .432 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .297.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Hoerner takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, five walks and four RBIs.

Ian Happ paces his team with eight hits. He has a batting average of .200 while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 133rd, his on-base percentage is 131st, and he is 25th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has put up a team-high .349 slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Rays vs Cubs Head to Head

4/7/2026: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2026: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/14/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/12/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/13/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/31/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/30/2023: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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