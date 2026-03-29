Rays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:14 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Rays vs Cardinals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (0-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-0)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | STL: (-104)

TB: (-112) | STL: (-104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will look to Steven Matz versus the Cardinals and Dustin May. Matz and his team covered the spread in both of their two chances when he pitched last season. Matz did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Last season when May pitched his team went 7-16-0 against the spread. May's team went 1-3 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55%)

Rays vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Cardinals are -176 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +146.

Rays vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Cardinals on March 29 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Rays were chosen as favorites in 72 games last year and walked away with the win 39 times (54.2%) in those games.

Last year, Tampa Bay won 39 of 71 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 69 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline 90 times last season. They went 43-47 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer last year, St. Louis went 36-45 (44.4%).

The Cardinals combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times last season for an 80-71-5 record against the over/under.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero finished last season with 159 hits while batting .264.

Yandy Diaz slashed .300/.366/.482 and finished with an OPS of .848.

Chandler Simpson ended his last campaign with 122 hits, an OBP of .326, plus a slugging percentage of .345.

Cedric Mullins slashed .216/.299/.391 and finished with an OPS of .690.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson had an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .459 while racking up 144 hits last season.

Ivan Herrera hit .284 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Masyn Winn hit .253 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks a season ago.

Victor Scott II hit .216 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 42 walks.

Rays vs Cardinals Head to Head

3/28/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/26/2026: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/22/2025: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/6/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/9/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/8/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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