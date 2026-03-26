Rays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 11:21 p.m.

MLB Opening Day on Thursday features the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Cardinals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (0-0) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: CARD and RAYS

Rays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | STL: (+106)

TB: (-124) | STL: (+106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore. In games Rasmussen pitched with a spread last season, his team was 15-16-0 ATS. Rasmussen and his team won as favorites in 47.4% of his 19 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Liberatore pitched his team finished 14-15-0 against the spread. Liberatore and his team went 9-4 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Rays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.6%)

Rays vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -124 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Cardinals Spread

The Rays are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +146 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -178.

Rays vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Cardinals game on March 26 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Rays were victorious in 39, or 54.2%, of the 72 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Tampa Bay won 29 of 55 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 69 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals went 43-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 47.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer last year, St. Louis went 24-36 (40%).

The Cardinals combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times last season for an 80-71-5 record against the over/under.

Rays Player Leaders

Last season, Junior Caminero had 159 base hits, batting .264 with 73 extra-base hits.

Yandy Diaz slashed .300/.366/.482 and finished with an OPS of .848.

Chandler Simpson ended his last campaign with 122 hits, an OBP of .326, plus a slugging percentage of .345.

Cedric Mullins slashed .216/.299/.391 and finished with an OPS of .690.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson racked up an on-base percentage of .343, a slugging percentage of .459, and had 144 hits last season.

Ivan Herrera hit .284 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Masyn Winn hit .253 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks a season ago.

Victor Scott II hit .216 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 42 walks.

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