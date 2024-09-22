Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (77-78) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-82)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | TOR: (+108)

TB: (-130) | TOR: (+108) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188)

TB: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 3-3, 3.21 ERA vs Ryan Burr (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 3.72 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Shane Baz (3-3, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Ryan Burr (0-1, 3.72 ERA). Baz's team is 9-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Baz's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Burr has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays covered in both chances. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for one Burr start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (53.1%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -130 favorite at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +155 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -188.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Blue Jays on Sept. 22, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 22 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 66 of 154 chances this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 83-71-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have a 24-51 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32% of those games).

Toronto is 18-32 (winning only 36% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-72-4).

The Blue Jays have a 76-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 156 hits and an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .417. He's batting .283.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Diaz has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three walks.

Christopher Morel is hitting .198 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .290.

His batting average is 130th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 121st, and his slugging percentage 124th.

Morel heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with .

Brandon Lowe has 87 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.313/.469.

Jose Caballero has nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Caballero has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a walk.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-high OBP (.398) and slugging percentage (.552), and leads the Blue Jays in hits (191, while batting .324).

Including all qualified hitters, he is second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is ninth in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

George Springer has 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .219. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is hitting .260 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .275 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/21/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/25/2024: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/23/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/31/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/30/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

