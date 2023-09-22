Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

On Friday in the MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (94-60) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (85-68)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-162) | TOR: (+136)

TB: (-162) | TOR: (+136) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+134) | TOR: +1.5 (-162)

TB: -1.5 (+134) | TOR: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Rays) - 9-6, 3.61 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 14-8, 3.78 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (9-6) to the mound, while Bassitt (14-8) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Glasnow's team is 13-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Glasnow's team has a record of 11-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have gone 14-17-0 ATS in Bassitt's 31 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Bassitt's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (60.8%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rays, Toronto is the underdog at +136, and Tampa Bay is -162 playing at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Blue Jays are -162 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +134.

Rays vs Blue Jays Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Blue Jays on September 22 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 81 times (65.9%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 49-17 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 81 of their 153 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 85-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 38 total times this season. They've gone 22-16 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Toronto has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times this season for a 64-81-7 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have put together a 70-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 166 hits and an OBP of .405, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .508. He's batting .324.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with three doubles, five walks and two RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .256 with 17 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .364.

His batting average is 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Isaac Paredes has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.354/.491.

Paredes brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Josh Lowe has 18 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Lowe brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles and three walks.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best .341 on-base percentage. He's batting .264 and slugging .439.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

George Springer is batting .257 with 22 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 80th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Bo Bichette has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.468) and leads the Blue Jays in hits (160).

Whit Merrifield is hitting .278 with 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Head to Head

4/15/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/25/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/24/2023: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/23/2023: 20-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

20-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2023: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2023: 8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/14/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/22/2022: 10-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/25/2022: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/24/2022: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

