Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (75-49) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-65)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and SNET

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-146) | TOR: (+124)

TB: (-146) | TOR: (+124) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166)

TB: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 12-3, 2.74 ERA vs José Soriano (Blue Jays) - 9-6, 3.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nick Martinez (12-3) for the Rays and Jose Soriano (9-6) for the Blue Jays. When Martinez starts, his team is 18-5-0 against the spread this season. Martinez's team is 9-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays are 14-9-0 against the spread when Soriano starts. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (61.3%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Blue Jays reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-146) and Toronto as the underdog (+124) on the road.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +138 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -166.

Rays versus Blue Jays on Aug. 18 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (64.2%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 18-8 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 122 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 70-52-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 42.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-33).

Toronto has a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 123 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-60-1).

The Blue Jays have a 60-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 129 hits, batting .273 this season with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .538.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .304/.374/.468 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .842.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .348 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Liam Hicks is batting .282 with a .442 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .286 with a .371 OBP and 76 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has racked up a slugging percentage of .403, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 114th and he is 95th in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto's 101 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .227 while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

George Springer is batting .228 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Andres Gimenez has 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks while hitting .241.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/23/2026: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/22/2026: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/21/2026: 12-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

12-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/13/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/12/2026: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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