Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Oakland Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (62-62) vs. Oakland Athletics (54-71)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-120) | OAK: (+102)

TB: (-120) | OAK: (+102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

TB: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 0-2, 4.21 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 5-5, 4.72 ERA

The Rays will call on Shane Baz (0-2) against the Athletics and Joey Estes (5-5). Baz's team is 6-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Baz's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 9-7-0 ATS record in Estes' 16 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Estes' starts this season, and they went 6-7 in those games.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (53.7%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Rays are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Oakland is -162 to cover.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

The Rays-Athletics contest on August 20 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 28 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won 25 of 46 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 124 opportunities.

In 124 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 65-59-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 38% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (41-67).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Oakland has a 35-67 record (winning only 34.3% of its games).

The Athletics have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-67-2).

The Athletics have gone 65-59-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.331), slugging percentage (.395) and total hits (125) this season. He has a .273 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Christopher Morel is hitting .191 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is 139th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging in the majors.

Brandon Lowe has collected 66 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Jose Caballero has eight home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .363, a slugging percentage of .570, and has 115 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .289).

He ranks 18th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

JJ Bleday has 33 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks while batting .245. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 50th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .226.

Lawrence Butler is batting .241 with 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Rays vs Athletics Head to Head

8/19/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/30/2024: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/14/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/13/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/12/2023: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/9/2023: 11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/8/2023: 11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/7/2023: 9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.