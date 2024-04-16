Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (9-8) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Time: 6:50 PM ET

Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Coverage: BSW

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-146) | LAA: (+124)

TB: (-146) | LAA: (+124) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)

TB: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Rays) - 2-1, 2.12 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 0-2, 6.30 ERA

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (2-1) for the Rays and Jose Soriano (0-2) for the Angels. When Civale starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. When Civale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. Soriano has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for one Soriano start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (61.2%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -146 favorite at home.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Angels are -164 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +136.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Angels on April 16 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won one of five games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 17 chances this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have put together a 6-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-8-0).

The Angels have covered 56.2% of their games this season, going 9-7-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 15 hits, batting .259 this season with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .534.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Paredes will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Harold Ramirez leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.339) thanks to two extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .274.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 69th, his on-base percentage 152nd, and his slugging percentage 131st.

Ramirez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a home run and five RBI.

Yandy Diaz has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .260 and a slugging percentage of .299 this season.

Diaz heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Jose Caballero is batting .286 with a .308 OBP and six RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has accumulated a team-high .612 slugging percentage. He's batting .313 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 88th and he is 13th in slugging.

Ward hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .310 with three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Mike Trout leads his team with 18 hits. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .710 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Logan O'Hoppe has racked up a team-best .451 on-base percentage.

Anthony Rendon is hitting .263 with three doubles and four walks.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

4/15/2024: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/10/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2024: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/21/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2023: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/19/2023: 18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2023: 9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

