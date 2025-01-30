Ravens Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

After defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, the Baltimore Ravens made quite a few self-inflicted mistakes, causing them to be eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The Ravens have made a postseason appearance in six of their last seven seasons, but they have yet to make a Super Bowl since winning it all in 2012.

The good news for Baltimore is that Lamar Jackson is their franchise quarterback, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken is finalizing a contract extension with the organization. As the Ravens try to get over the hump, let's take a look at their impending free agents and team needs this offseason.

Overall Offense: 1st

1st Pass Offense: 1st

1st Rush Offense: 3rd

3rd Overall Defense: 11th

11th Pass Defense: 10th

10th Rush Defense: 1st

Ravens' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Ronnie Stanley, T

Patrick Mekari, G

Tre'Davious White, CB

Patrick Ricard, FB

Nelson Agholor, WR

Malik Harrison, LB

Josh Jones, T

Brent Urban, DE

Josh Johnson, QB

Steven Sims Jr., WR

Deonte Harty, WR

Chris Board, LB

Ben Cleveland, G

Brandon Stephens, CB

Kristian Welch, LB

Trayvon Mullen, CB

Tylan Wallace, WR

Ar'Darius Washington, S (restricted free agent)

Christian Matthew, CB (restricted free agent)

Owen Wright, RB (exclusive rights free agent)

Here are the Ravens' impending free agents entering the offseason, per Spotrac. Baltimore doesn't currently have much cap space, coming in with the 10th-lowest cap space available ($9.3 million) in the NFL.

The most notable free agents for the Ravens are Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Ricard, and Ar'Darius Washington -- who is a restricted free agent. Stanley has been the longtime left tackle for the Ravens, and he figures to command a decent contract this offseason after starting a career-high 17 games in 2024.

Ricard has helped Baltimore's run game tremendously over the years, earning five Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod this season. Lastly, Washington emerged as a solid safety alongside Kyle Hamilton, posting 64 tackles, 8 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, and a forced fumble across 10 starts.

Ravens' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

27th overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

6th round (via Carolina Panthers)

6th round

7th round

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

The Ravens have seven draft picks entering the 2025 NFL Draft before compensatory picks are handed out, per Tankathon. Tankathon currently has Baltimore projected for four compensatory picks, and that could come in handy due to the team not having much cap space to use in free agency.

With the 27th overall pick of this year's draft, our Austin Swaim has the Ravens taking safety Xavier Watts out of Notre Dame in his early 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Ravens' Top Offseason Needs

Offensive Line

Secondary

Edge Rusher

With Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari both set to hit free agency, the Ravens could make some changes to the left side of their offensive line. Along with developing players who are on their current roster, Baltimore may view the 2025 NFL Draft as a perfect chance to continue getting younger in the trenches.

Despite the Ravens drastically improving against the pass in the latter part of the 2024 campaign, they still need to prioritize bolstering their secondary around Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey. Besides FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim having Baltimore add Xavier Watts at pick No. 27, he has eight defensive backs hearing their name called in the first round, so the Ravens will have plenty of choices if they elect to go that route.

It was a fantastic sight to see Odafe Oweh produce a career-best 10 sacks in 2024, but Oweh and Kyle Van Noy combined for 22.5 of the 29.5 sacks by edge defenders on the Ravens this season. Along with Van Noy being 34 years old at the start of the 2025 season, you can never have enough edge rushers in the NFL.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.