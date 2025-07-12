2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Valkyries at Aces on Saturday 7/12/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Valkyries at Aces

Things aren't great for the Aces right now. With A'ja Wilson (wrist sprain) almost certainly set to miss this contest, Las Vegas has dropped four of its last six, including a horrible collapse in D.C. on Thursday.

I still can't back the Valks here.

Golden State's new home crowd has been electric, but they've paid the piper for an expansion team's level of talent on the road. Their net rating (NRTG) drops from +8.6 at home to -4.6 on the road, marking the largest shift in the W. The Valkyries are just 2-6 away from Chase Center this season.

It's sort of tough to tell where Vegas lies with Wilson out of the lineup. They dispatched the Wings by 4 points in their first game without Wilson before losses to the Mercury (6 points), Lynx (14), and Mystics (2) in three following efforts. Golden State on the road seems to be below average, which falls closer into line with the Dallas result.

Until the Valkyries bring a bit of their spunk to the road with regularity, I'll back the Aces' culture and stability as a slight home favorite. DRatings still gives them a 61.2% chance to win.

By almost any measure, the Jewell Loyd acquisition has been a disaster for the Aces.

Loyd averaged 21.1 points per 36 minutes with Seattle last season and was seen as a decent replacement for a departing Kelsey Plum, but the veteran guard hasn't found any sort of rhythm with Vegas, posting 13.1 points per 36 on a paltry 17.3% usage rate.

However, there is something that seems to make her more comfortable. A'ja Wilson's absence.

She's averaged 17.5 PPG in four games this season without Wilson, and her usage rate was 20.7% in the former MVP's first injury stint. It was a team-high 24.3% among those to take at least five shots on Thursday.

With more room to roam, I expect Loyd to get after a Golden State team allowing the most three-point shots on the road this year (29.1) when 54.7% of her shots have come from three-point territory this season.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.