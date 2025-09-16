Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed will match up with the 21st-ranked pass defense of the Seattle Seahawks (230 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Rashid Shaheed Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.45

54.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

Shaheed is the 40th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 129th overall, as he has put up 14.5 total fantasy points (7.3 per game).

In two games this season, Shaheed has been targeted 14 times, with 10 receptions for 85 yards and one TD, leading to 14.5 fantasy points.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Shaheed caught four balls on five targets for 52 yardsone touchdown, good for 11.2 fantasy points.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more TDs in a game against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

No player has run for a TD versus Seattle this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed?