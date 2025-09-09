Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed will be up against the team with last season's fifth-ranked pass defense, the San Francisco 49ers (192.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Shaheed worth considering for his next game against the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Shaheed this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rashid Shaheed Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.21

38.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed 2024 Fantasy Performance

Shaheed was 83rd at his position, and 237th overall, with 59.8 fantasy points (10.0 per game) last season.

Shaheed accumulated 3.3 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 33 yards receiving, on six catches (nine targets), and zero touchdowns.

Shaheed picked up 16.9 fantasy points -- four catches, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys, which was his best game last year.

In Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Shaheed picked up 14.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best performance of the year.

In Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shaheed collected 7.3 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: one reception, 11 yards, on seven targets.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

Last year, San Francisco allowed just two quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the 49ers last year.

Through the air last season, San Francisco allowed two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the 49ers allowed just two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, San Francisco gave up over 100 receiving yards to just three players last season.

The 49ers allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Against San Francisco last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the 49ers allowed five players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against San Francisco last season, 20 players ran for at least one TD.

The 49ers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.