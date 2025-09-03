Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed will be up against the team with last year's 14th-ranked pass defense, the Arizona Cardinals (216.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Shaheed a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cardinals? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Rashid Shaheed Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.72

51.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Shaheed was 84th at his position (and 237th overall) in fantasy points, with 59.8 (10.0 per game).

In his best game last year, Shaheed picked up 16.9 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

In Week 5 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Shaheed picked up 14.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best performance of the year.

In Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shaheed collected 7.3 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: one reception, 11 yards, on seven targets.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Last year, Arizona allowed only two quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Cardinals allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Arizona last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Cardinals surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing quarterback last year.

Against Arizona last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Cardinals gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Arizona gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

In the ground game, five players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cardinals last season.

In terms of run defense, Arizona gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

Five players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Cardinals last year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed?