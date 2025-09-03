Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed will be up against the team with last year's 14th-ranked pass defense, the Arizona Cardinals (216.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Is Shaheed a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cardinals? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
Rashid Shaheed Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Game Date: September 7, 2025
- Game Time: 1 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5
- Projected Receiving Yards: 51.72
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24
Projections provided by numberFire
Shaheed 2024 Fantasy Performance
- In 2024, Shaheed was 84th at his position (and 237th overall) in fantasy points, with 59.8 (10.0 per game).
- In his best game last year, Shaheed picked up 16.9 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys.
- In Week 5 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Shaheed picked up 14.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best performance of the year.
- In Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shaheed collected 7.3 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: one reception, 11 yards, on seven targets.
Cardinals Defensive Performance
- Last year, Arizona allowed only two quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- Last season, the Cardinals allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.
- Against Arizona last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.
- In the passing game, the Cardinals surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing quarterback last year.
- Against Arizona last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass D, the Cardinals gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.
- Arizona gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.
- In the ground game, five players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cardinals last season.
- In terms of run defense, Arizona gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.
- Five players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Cardinals last year.
Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.