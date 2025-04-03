Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and TSN

The Portland Trail Blazers (33-43) are favored by 2 points against the Toronto Raptors (28-48) on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KATU, KUNP, and TSN. The matchup's point total is 225.5.

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2 225.5 -124 +106

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (59.3%)

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have gone 42-33-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 44-30-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Trail Blazers games have hit the over 38 times.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on 38 of 76 set point totals (50%).

Against the spread, Portland has performed better when playing at home, covering 22 times in 38 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (52.6%) than games on the road (47.4%).

Toronto has the same winning percentage against the spread (.579) at home (22-15-1 record) and away (22-15-1) this year.

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 55.3% of the time at home (21 of 38), and 44.7% of the time on the road (17 of 38).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 16.5 points, 7.1 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.3 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 18 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Toumani Camara is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 6.1 points, 1.1 assists and 7.4 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is also sinking 44.2% of his shots from the field and 26.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Raptors are getting 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Ochai Agbaji's numbers on the season are 10 points, 3.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 6.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 41.2% of his shots from the floor.

Chris Boucher averages 10 points, 4.5 boards and 0.7 assists. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

