Raptors vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 21

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDSN

The Toronto Raptors (3-12) are 7-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-6) at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 225.5 -290 +235

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (73.8%)

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, nine of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 15 chances.

The Raptors have hit the over 60% of the time this season (nine of 15 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered two times in seven games at home, and it has covered three times in seven games when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (57.1%) than away games (71.4%).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (4-3-0). Away, it is .625 (5-3-0).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more often at home (six of seven, 85.7%) than away (three of eight, 37.5%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 28.1 points, 5.1 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 4.8 made treys per game (first in NBA).

Julius Randle is averaging 21.6 points, 4.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 10.4 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 63% from the floor (fifth in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 15.2 points, 1.6 assists and 5.2 boards.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 17.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Raptors.

The Raptors are getting 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Per game, Gradey Dick gets the Raptors 18.7 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gets the Raptors 13 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Raptors are getting 8.4 points, 2.7 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Davion Mitchell.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.