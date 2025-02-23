Raptors vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Raptors vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: AZFamily and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (17-39) are only 1-point favorites as they try to break a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (27-29) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on AZFamily and SportsNet. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Raptors vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -1 227.5 -110 -106

Raptors vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (51%)

Raptors vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 30 times this season (30-24-2).

Against the spread, the Suns are 19-36-1 this year.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times this season.

The Suns have hit the over 50% of the time this season (28 of 56 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Toronto has played worse when playing at home, covering 16 times in 30 home games, and 14 times in 26 road games.

The Raptors have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (60%) than away games (42.3%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results away (11-18-0) than at home (8-18-1).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have finished over 10 of 27 times at home (37%), and 18 of 29 away (62.1%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

RJ Barrett is averaging 21.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl averages 14.2 points, 10.1 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 61% from the field (seventh in NBA).

Gradey Dick averages 14.9 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Ochai Agbaji averages 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker provides the Suns 26 points, 4 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Kevin Durant averages 27.2 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also draining 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Suns are getting 10.8 points, 2.5 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is making 49.8% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

The Suns receive 9.8 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 5 boards and 2.1 assists.

