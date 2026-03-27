Raptors vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Raptors vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and SportsNet

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-49) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (40-32) on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Raptors vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -8.5 228.5 -334 +270

Raptors vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (80.9%)

Raptors vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 36 times in 72 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have 42 wins against the spread in 74 games this year.

Raptors games have gone over the total 28 times out of 74 chances this season.

The Pelicans have hit the over 50% of the time this year (37 of 74 games with a set point total).

Toronto sports a worse record against the spread at home (15-20-0) than it does on the road (21-16-0).

The Raptors have eclipsed the total in 15 of 35 home games (42.9%), compared to 13 of 37 road games (35.1%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (24-13-1) than away (18-16-1) this year.

Both at home (19 of 38) and away (18 of 36), the Pelicans' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 50% of the time.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 50.2% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.5 points, 3.7 assists and 5.6 boards.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 4.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

RJ Barrett is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists.

Jamal Shead averages 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 36.2% from the field and 31.4% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in NBA).

The Pelicans are getting 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Per game, Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 21.4 points, 5.8 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Pelicans get 11.3 points per game from Derik Queen, plus 6.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Jeremiah Fears provides the Pelicans 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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