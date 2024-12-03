Raptors vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (9-12) are only 2.5-point favorites as they try to end a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (6-15) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and FDSIN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 239.5.

Raptors vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2.5 239.5 -146 +124

Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (62.8%)

Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a record of 6-13-2 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 13-8-0 against the spread this year.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times this season.

The Raptors have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this year (11 of 21 games with a set point total).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in 10 opportunities at home, and it has covered two times in 11 opportunities in road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Pacers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total eight times in 10 opportunities this season (80%). On the road, they have hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

This year, Toronto is 6-3-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over seven of nine times at home (77.8%), and four of 12 away (33.3%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17 points, 8.6 assists and 3.4 boards.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.8 points, 6.4 boards and 4 assists, shooting 54.1% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.7 points, 1.4 assists and 7.4 boards.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 16 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Raptors.

RJ Barrett averages 23.7 points, 6.3 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also sinking 45.7% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Ochai Agbaji's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4.5 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 53.2% of his shots from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range (ninth in league), with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Gradey Dick gets the Raptors 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors receive 20.7 points per game from Scottie Barnes, plus 8.7 rebounds and 7 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.