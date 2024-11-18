Raptors vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 18

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN and FDSIN

The Toronto Raptors (2-12) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-7) on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and FDSIN. The point total is 235.5 in the matchup.

Raptors vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -4.5 235.5 -190 +160

Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (57.2%)

Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a record of 6-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have eight wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

Pacers games have gone over the total nine times out of 14 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

When playing at home, Indiana sports a better record against the spread (4-2-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (2-4-1).

In home games, the Pacers exceed the over/under 100% of the time (six of six games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of away games (three of seven contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 3-3-0 record) than on the road (.625, 5-3-0).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 83.3% of the time at home (five of six), and 37.5% of the time on the road (three of eight).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 16.2 points, 3.8 boards and 8.8 assists.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field and 46.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 18.9 points, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 43.8% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 16.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Raptors.

The Raptors are receiving 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Gradey Dick's numbers on the season are 19 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji provides the Raptors 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Davion Mitchell provides the Raptors 8.2 points, 2.9 boards and 6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

