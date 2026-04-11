Raptors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Raptors vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: YES and SportsNet

The Brooklyn Nets (20-61) visit the Toronto Raptors (45-36) after losing seven straight road games. The Raptors are double-digit favorites by 19 points in the matchup, which starts at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

Raptors vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -19 217.5 -3448 +1400

Raptors vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (81.5%)

Raptors vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 41 times over 81 games with a set spread.

In the Nets' 81 games this year, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Raptors games have gone over the total 32 times this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 36 of 81 opportunities (44.4%).

Toronto owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (19-21-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).

The Raptors have hit the over on the over/under in 18 of 40 home games (45%), compared to 14 of 41 road games (34.1%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-21-1). Away, it is .450 (18-20-2).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over 20 of 41 times at home (48.8%), and 16 of 40 on the road (40%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 5.8 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.4 points, 5.5 boards and 3.7 assists.

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 11.7 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 57.1% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).

The Nets are getting 12.3 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

Per game, Terance Mann provides the Nets 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Ziaire Williams averages 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Per game, Nolan Traore provides the Nets 8.9 points, 1.8 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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