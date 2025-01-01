Raptors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

Raptors vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: YES and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (7-26) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (12-20) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and TSN. The matchup's over/under is 221.5.

Raptors vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -2.5 221.5 -134 +114

Raptors vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (62.6%)

Raptors vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Raptors are 17-14-2 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 32 games, with 16 wins against the spread.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 32 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 16 of 32 opportunities (50%).

Toronto has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 17 opportunities at home, and it has covered seven times in 16 opportunities in road games.

The Raptors have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 17 home matchups (64.7%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of 16 games (37.5%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (4-9-1). On the road, it is .667 (12-5-1).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over 50% of the time this season, both at home (seven of 14) and away (nine of 18).

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 6.8 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 59.2% from the field (seventh in league).

Scottie Barnes averages 19.8 points, 8.1 boards and 6.9 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 27% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Gradey Dick is averaging 17.6 points, 2.1 assists and 3.5 boards.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Cameron Johnson gets the Nets 19.1 points, 4.3 boards and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is making 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Nic Claxton averages 9.4 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 56.3% of his shots from the field.

The Nets are getting 24.7 points, 3.4 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.

Ben Simmons' numbers on the season are 6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. He is draining 56.2% of his shots from the floor.

