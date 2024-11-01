Raptors vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 1

Raptors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet LA and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (1-4) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) on Friday, November 1, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena as just 1.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and TSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Raptors vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -1.5 -120 -110 232.5 -108 -112 350 -450

Raptors vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (70.9%)

Raptors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread four times in five games with a set spread.

The Lakers have played five games, with four wins against the spread.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over four times this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over 60% of the time (three out of five games with a set point total).

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl averages 13.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor.

Gradey Dick is averaging 18.8 points, 1.4 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 5.2 boards.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 8.6 points, 1.8 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Anthony Davis provides the Lakers 30.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 2 blocks (seventh in league).

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He is making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

The Lakers get 16.8 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 6 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Lakers get 15.6 points per game from Rui Hachimura, plus 7.2 boards and 1.8 assists.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. He is making 36.7% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

