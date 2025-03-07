Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Raptors vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: KJZZ and SportsNet

The Utah Jazz (15-47) visit the Toronto Raptors (20-42) after losing 10 road games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 7, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 231 points.

Raptors vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -4.5 231 -215 +180

Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (56.3%)

Raptors vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Raptors have gone 34-26-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 32-29-1 this season.

This season, 32 of the Raptors' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this season have gone over the point total 59.7% of the time (37 out of 62 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Toronto has fared better at home, covering 18 times in 32 home games, and 16 times in 30 road games.

The Raptors have gone over the total in 19 of 32 home games (59.4%), compared to 13 of 30 road games (43.3%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (16-14-0) than at home (16-15-1).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over less frequently at home (17 of 32, 53.1%) than on the road (20 of 30, 66.7%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 26.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Chris Boucher averages 10 points, 4.5 boards and 0.7 assists.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 42% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ja'Kobe Walter is averaging 7.7 points, 1.3 assists and 2.8 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also sinking 72.7% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

The Jazz receive 16.7 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.7 boards and 5.9 assists.

Collin Sexton averages 18.2 points, 2.8 boards and 4.1 assists. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

John Collins averages 18.6 points, 8.2 boards and 2.1 assists. He is draining 53.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Isaiah Collier averages 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is sinking 40.8% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.