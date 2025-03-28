Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSE and SportsNet

The Charlotte Hornets (18-54) visit the Toronto Raptors (26-47) after losing three straight road games. The Raptors are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 28, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Raptors vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -5.5 216.5 -235 +194

Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (62.1%)

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 42 times this season (42-29-2).

The Hornets have played 72 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 36 times out of 72 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 38.9% of the time (28 out of 72 games with a set point total).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread on the road (21-14-1) than it has in home games (21-15-1).

The Raptors have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (56.8%) than road games (41.7%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .459 (17-17-3). On the road, it is .457 (16-17-2).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 29.7% of the time at home (11 of 37), and 48.6% of the time on the road (17 of 35).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 26.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 62.5% from the floor (fifth in league).

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Chris Boucher is averaging 10 points, 0.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17.4 points, 3.6 boards and 5.7 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 20.7 points, 7.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 15.2 points, 10.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Mark Williams.

The Hornets are getting 5.3 points, 6.2 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

The Hornets are getting 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Josh Green.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 8 points, 8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the field.

