Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSOH and SportsNet

The Cleveland Cavaliers (43-10) are heavily favored (-13.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (17-37) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs on FDSOH and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under of 236 points.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13.5 236 -847 +590

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (82.6%)

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 34-19-0 record against the spread this season.

The Raptors have 30 wins against the spread in 54 games this year.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times out of 54 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 27 of 54 opportunities (50%).

At home, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (20-9-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (14-10-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 29 opportunities this season (62.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 16 times in 24 opportunities (66.7%).

This season, Toronto is 16-11-1 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-11-1 ATS (.538).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over 16 of 28 times at home (57.1%), and 11 of 26 on the road (42.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points, 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Darius Garland averages 21.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.6 points, 2 assists and 10.3 boards.

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.4 points, 2.5 boards and 3.4 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes provides the Raptors 20.2 points, 7.8 boards and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 1.1 blocks.

The Raptors get 21.6 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 6.6 boards and 5.7 assists.

Jakob Poeltl averages 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is sinking 61% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

Per game, Gradey Dick provides the Raptors 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji provides the Raptors 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.