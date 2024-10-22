Raptors vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 23

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDS-OH

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena to start the 2024-25 season for both teams, with the game starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The Cavaliers are 6.5-point favorites in the contest. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6.5 -108 -112 224.5 -110 -110 -245 +200

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.5%)

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers compiled a 39-41-2 record against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 6.5 points or greater, the Raptors went 10-20 last year.

Last season, 40 Cavaliers games hit the over.

In 82 Raptors games last season, 43 of them hit the over.

At home last season, Cleveland sported a worse record against the spread (19-21-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-20-1).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Toronto had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.537, 22-19-0).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen posted 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists last year. He also sank 63.4% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Caris LeVert put up 14 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists. He also sank 42.1% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Max Strus collected 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Darius Garland's stats last season included 18 points, 2.7 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He sank 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes put up 19.9 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley posted 17 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists last year, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers last season were 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 55.5% from the floor.

RJ Barrett averaged 20.2 points, 3.3 assists and 5.4 boards.

Bruce Brown averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists.

