Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, December 16, 2024

Monday, December 16, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: CHSN and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (7-19) are just 1-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (11-15) on Monday, December 16, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and TSN. The point total for the matchup is set at 238.5.

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -1 238.5 -118 +100

Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (55.6%)

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread in a game 16 times this season (16-9-1).

The Bulls are 13-13-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over 12 times.

Bulls games this season have gone over the point total 57.7% of the time (15 out of 26 games with a set point total).

Toronto owns a better record against the spread at home (9-4-0) than it does in away games (7-5-1).

Looking at point totals, the Raptors hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total eight times in 13 opportunities this season (61.5%). On the road, they have hit the over four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).

This season, Chicago is 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (seven times out of 13) than on the road (eight of 13) this year.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 59.3% from the field (eighth in NBA).

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 23.2 points, 6.8 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Scottie Barnes averages 20.6 points, 8.4 boards and 7.4 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 31% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 11.3 points, 2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Gradey Dick is averaging 18 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 21 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey averages 11.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.9 assists. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Per game, Zach LaVine provides the Bulls 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Coby White gives the Bulls 18.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls receive 12.9 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3.7 boards and 4.6 assists.

