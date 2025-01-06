Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (17-16) take the court against the Toronto Raptors (8-27) as 7-point favorites on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSWI. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -7 229.5 -300 +245

Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (68.4%)

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 13-19-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 35 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 15 times out of 35 chances.

The Raptors have hit the over 51.4% of the time this year (18 of 35 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 18 games at home, and it has covered six times in 15 games when playing on the road.

The Bucks have exceeded the over/under in seven of 18 home games (38.9%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in eight of 15 matchups (53.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.579, 11-7-1 record) than away (.438, 7-8-1).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more often at home (12 times out of 19) than on the road (six of 16) this season.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.3 points, 11.6 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard averages 24.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists, shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 23.4 points for the Raptors, plus 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

The Raptors get 15.4 points per game from Jakob Poeltl, plus 10.7 boards and 2.6 assists.

Per game, Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 20.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Gradey Dick provides the Raptors 17.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Ochai Agbaji's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

