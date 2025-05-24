Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (30-21) vs. Washington Nationals (23-28)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-136) | WSH: (+116)

SF: (-136) | WSH: (+116) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

SF: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 3-1, 3.88 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Kyle Harrison and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (3-1, 3.88 ERA). Harrison and his team were 16-8-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Harrison and his team won as favorites in 72.7% of his 11 appearances last season with a moneyline. The Nationals have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals have a 5-5 record in Irvin's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (50.8%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Giants, Washington is the underdog at +116, and San Francisco is -136 playing on the road.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Nationals are -150 to cover, and the Giants are +125.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

The Giants-Nationals contest on May 24 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 20, or 62.5%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Francisco has won 14 of 19 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 25-26-0 in 51 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 20 of the 38 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.6%).

Washington has a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 24 times this season for a 24-24-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 53.1% of their games this season, going 26-23-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .282 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 39th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Lee will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .257 with two doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 79th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Flores enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two walks and an RBI.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 56 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .492.

Ramos has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Matt Chapman is batting .219 with a .341 OBP and 25 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Chapman enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a .382 on-base percentage and a .534 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .285.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams' 46 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nathaniel Lowe has eight doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .223.

Luis Garcia is batting .231 with nine doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/5/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2024: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/9/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/23/2023: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/22/2023: 10-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

