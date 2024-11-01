Rangers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1

On Friday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Senators Game Info

New York Rangers (6-2-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-4)

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-196) Senators (+162) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.4%)

Rangers vs Senators Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +128 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -158.

Rangers vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Senators on November 1 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Rangers vs Senators Moneyline

Ottawa is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while New York is a -196 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!