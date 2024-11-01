menu item
Rangers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rangers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1

On Friday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Senators Game Info

  • New York Rangers (6-2-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-4)
  • Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-196)Senators (+162)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (57.4%)

Rangers vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +128 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -158.

Rangers vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Rangers-Senators on November 1 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Rangers vs Senators Moneyline

  • Ottawa is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while New York is a -196 favorite at home.

