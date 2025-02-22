NHL
Rangers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22
In NHL action on Saturday, the New York Rangers play the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Rangers vs Sabres Game Info
- New York Rangers (27-24-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-27-5)
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-122)
|Sabres (+102)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (50.7%)
Rangers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -235.
Rangers vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Sabres game on February 22 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Sabres reveal New York as the favorite (-122) and Buffalo as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.