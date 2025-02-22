Rangers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

In NHL action on Saturday, the New York Rangers play the Buffalo Sabres.

Rangers vs Sabres Game Info

New York Rangers (27-24-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-27-5)

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-122) Sabres (+102) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50.7%)

Rangers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -235.

Rangers vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Sabres game on February 22 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Sabres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Sabres reveal New York as the favorite (-122) and Buffalo as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

