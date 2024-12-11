NHL
Rangers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 11
NHL action on Wednesday includes the New York Rangers facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Sabres Game Info
- New York Rangers (14-12-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-13-4)
- Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Rangers vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-137)
|Sabres (+114)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (54.2%)
Rangers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -220.
Rangers vs Sabres Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Sabres on December 11, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.
Rangers vs Sabres Moneyline
- New York is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +114 underdog at home.