NHL

Rangers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Wednesday includes the New York Rangers facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Sabres Game Info

  • New York Rangers (14-12-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-13-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-137)Sabres (+114)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (54.2%)

Rangers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -220.

Rangers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Sabres on December 11, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Rangers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • New York is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +114 underdog at home.

