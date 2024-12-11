Rangers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 11

NHL action on Wednesday includes the New York Rangers facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Sabres Game Info

New York Rangers (14-12-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-13-4)

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: TNT

Rangers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-137) Sabres (+114) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54.2%)

Rangers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -220.

Rangers vs Sabres Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Sabres on December 11, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Rangers vs Sabres Moneyline

New York is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +114 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!