NHL

Rangers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rangers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Sabres Game Info

  • New York Rangers (8-2-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-7-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-200)Sabres (+164)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (60.4%)

Rangers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals (+128 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -158.

Rangers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for Rangers-Sabres on November 7 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Rangers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • New York is a -200 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +164 underdog on the road.

