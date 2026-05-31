Rangers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rangers vs Royals Game Info

Texas Rangers (27-31) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-36)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Royals.TV

Rangers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | KC: (+100)

TEX: (-118) | KC: (+100) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168)

TEX: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rangers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 2-4, 4.75 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-2, 2.69 ERA

The probable starters are Jack Leiter (2-4) for the Rangers and Michael Wacha (4-2) for the Royals. Leiter and his team are 5-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Leiter's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 6-5-0 record against the spread in Wacha's starts. The Royals have a 1-5 record in Wacha's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54.9%)

Rangers vs Royals Moneyline

The Rangers vs Royals moneyline has Texas as a -118 favorite, while Kansas City is a +100 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Royals are +168 to cover, while the Rangers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Royals contest on May 31, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 14, or 50%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 58 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 30-28-0 in 58 games with a line this season.

The Royals are 10-20 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Kansas City is 6-15 (winning only 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

In the 55 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-30-0).

The Royals have put together a 23-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.8% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 63 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .490. He's batting .312.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 28th in slugging.

Jung will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Nimmo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run and three RBIs.

Jake Burger has 52 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.289/.432.

Burger has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran has been key for Texas with 46 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .453.

Duran brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a walk and five RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated 65 hits with a .349 on-base percentage and a .472 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .284.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 31st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia is batting .268 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 107th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and 27 walks while batting .213.

Salvador Perez is batting .210 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Rangers vs Royals Head to Head

5/30/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/29/2026: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/21/2025: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/18/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/17/2025: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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