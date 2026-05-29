Rangers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rangers vs Royals Game Info

Texas Rangers (25-31) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-34)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and Royals.TV

Rangers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | KC: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | KC: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+172) | KC: +1.5 (-210)

TEX: -1.5 (+172) | KC: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rangers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 3-4, 4.42 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 3-0, 2.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (3-4) to the mound, while Stephen Kolek (3-0) will get the nod for the Royals. Gore and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gore's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Royals have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Kolek's four starts with a set spread. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for three Kolek starts this season -- they won all of the games.

Rangers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (58.6%)

Rangers vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -126 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-210 to cover), and Texas is +172 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Royals Over/Under

Rangers versus Royals, on May 29, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season Texas has come away with a win five times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 56 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers are 28-28-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals are 10-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.7% of those games).

Kansas City is 4-8 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Royals have played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-30-0).

The Royals have put together a 23-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.4% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (59) this season. He has a .307 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Jung will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.279/.417.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .285 with a .337 OBP and 26 RBI for Texas this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 64 hits with a .354 on-base percentage and a .484 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .290.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 28th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .263 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 59th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .199 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .214 with five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.

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