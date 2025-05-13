Rangers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 8:15 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers play the Colorado Rockies.

Rangers vs Rockies Game Info

Texas Rangers (21-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-34)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and COLR

Rangers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-235) | COL: (+194)

TEX: (-235) | COL: (+194) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

TEX: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 2-2, 5.09 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-5, 6.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jack Leiter (2-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (0-5) will get the nod for the Rockies. Leiter and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Leiter's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 4-4-0 ATS record in Freeland's eight starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those games.

Rangers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (68.1%)

Rangers vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Rockies reveal Texas as the favorite (-235) and Colorado as the underdog (+194) on the road.

Rangers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and Texas is -110 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Rockies Over/Under

The Rangers-Rockies contest on May 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Rangers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 13 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has played as a favorite of -235 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 42 chances this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 24-18-0 in 42 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 6-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.2% of those games).

Colorado is 3-13 (winning just 18.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 40 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-23-1).

The Rockies are 14-26-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in total hits (31) this season while batting .263 with 13 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .492.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 66th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Langford will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Josh Smith has a slash line of .325/.403/.482 this season and a team-best OPS of .886.

His batting average ranks seventh among qualified players, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Smith enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .342 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Corey Seager has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .520 this season.

Seager has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Adolis Garcia has five home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has totaled 42 hits with a .350 on-base percentage and a .497 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rockies. He's batting .294.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Goodman brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs.

Jordan Beck is batting .265 with four doubles, three triples, six home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Ryan McMahon has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .212.

Mickey Moniak is batting .223 with four doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Rangers vs Rockies Head to Head

5/12/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/11/2024: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/10/2024: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/21/2023: 13-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/20/2023: 11-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2023: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/24/2022: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

16-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2022: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2022: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2022: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

