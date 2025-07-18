Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 18

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Friday, the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs hit the field at Wrigley Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and NESN

MLB Network, MARQ and NESN Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Lucas Giolito

Colin Rea vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Cubs (57-39), Red Sox (53-45)

Cubs (57-39), Red Sox (53-45) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.45%

54.45% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.55%

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CHSN

SportsNet PT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Jonathan Cannon

Bailey Falter vs. Jonathan Cannon Records: Pirates (39-58), White Sox (32-65)

Pirates (39-58), White Sox (32-65) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 54.24%

54.24% White Sox Win Probability: 45.76%

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSW

NBCS-PH and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Records: Phillies (55-41), Angels (47-49)

Phillies (55-41), Angels (47-49) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Angels Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 73.05%

73.05% Angels Win Probability: 26.95%

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and SDPA

MASN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Dylan Cease

Mike Soroka vs. Dylan Cease Records: Nationals (38-58), Padres (52-44)

Nationals (38-58), Padres (52-44) Padres Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.26%

57.26% Nationals Win Probability: 42.74%

San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, SNET and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Justin Verlander

Chris Bassitt vs. Justin Verlander Records: Blue Jays (55-41), Giants (52-45)

Blue Jays (55-41), Giants (52-45) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.13%

62.13% Giants Win Probability: 37.87%

Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-CA

CLEG and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. JP Sears

Slade Cecconi vs. JP Sears Records: Guardians (46-49), Athletics (41-57)

Guardians (46-49), Athletics (41-57) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.33%

50.33% Athletics Win Probability: 49.67%

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSOH

SNY and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Nick Lodolo

Sean Manaea vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Mets (55-42), Reds (50-47)

Mets (55-42), Reds (50-47) Mets Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 50.52%

50.52% Mets Win Probability: 49.48%

Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSKC

FDSFL and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Records: Marlins (44-51), Royals (47-50)

Marlins (44-51), Royals (47-50) Royals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 50.60%

50.60% Royals Win Probability: 49.40%

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and YES

MLB Network, FDSSO and YES Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs.

Spencer Strider vs. Records: Braves (42-53), Yankees (53-43)

Braves (42-53), Yankees (53-43) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Braves Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 56.87%

56.87% Braves Win Probability: 43.13%

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2

FDSSUN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Charlie Morton

Taj Bradley vs. Charlie Morton Records: Rays (50-47), Orioles (43-52)

Rays (50-47), Orioles (43-52) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.34%

61.34% Orioles Win Probability: 38.66%

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and FDSDET

CW33 and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Reese Olson

Patrick Corbin vs. Reese Olson Records: Rangers (48-49), Tigers (59-38)

Rangers (48-49), Tigers (59-38) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 63.03%

63.03% Rangers Win Probability: 36.97%

Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MNNT

COLR and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs.

Kyle Freeland vs. Records: Rockies (22-74), Twins (47-49)

Rockies (22-74), Twins (47-49) Twins Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.69%

56.69% Rockies Win Probability: 43.31%

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSMW

ARID and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: vs. Andre Pallante

vs. Andre Pallante Records: Diamondbacks (47-50), Cardinals (51-46)

Diamondbacks (47-50), Cardinals (51-46) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.93%

50.93% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.07%

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI

SportsNet LA and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Dodgers (58-39), Brewers (56-40)

Dodgers (58-39), Brewers (56-40) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 53.40%

53.40% Brewers Win Probability: 46.60%

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN

ROOT Sports NW and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Brandon Walter

Luis Castillo vs. Brandon Walter Records: Mariners (51-45), Astros (56-40)

Mariners (51-45), Astros (56-40) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Astros Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.56%

53.56% Astros Win Probability: 46.44%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.