Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 18
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Friday, the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs hit the field at Wrigley Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Cubs (57-39), Red Sox (53-45)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.45%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.55%
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Jonathan Cannon
- Records: Pirates (39-58), White Sox (32-65)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -164
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 54.24%
- White Sox Win Probability: 45.76%
Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs.
- Records: Phillies (55-41), Angels (47-49)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 73.05%
- Angels Win Probability: 26.95%
San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Nationals (38-58), Padres (52-44)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -154
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.26%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.74%
San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Blue Jays (55-41), Giants (52-45)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.13%
- Giants Win Probability: 37.87%
Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. JP Sears
- Records: Guardians (46-49), Athletics (41-57)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.33%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.67%
Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Mets (55-42), Reds (50-47)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -164
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 50.52%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.48%
Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs.
- Records: Marlins (44-51), Royals (47-50)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 50.60%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.40%
New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs.
- Records: Braves (42-53), Yankees (53-43)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -112
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 56.87%
- Braves Win Probability: 43.13%
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Charlie Morton
- Records: Rays (50-47), Orioles (43-52)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.34%
- Orioles Win Probability: 38.66%
Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Reese Olson
- Records: Rangers (48-49), Tigers (59-38)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 63.03%
- Rangers Win Probability: 36.97%
Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs.
- Records: Rockies (22-74), Twins (47-49)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -164
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.69%
- Rockies Win Probability: 43.31%
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Diamondbacks (47-50), Cardinals (51-46)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.93%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 49.07%
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Dodgers (58-39), Brewers (56-40)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 53.40%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.60%
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Brandon Walter
- Records: Mariners (51-45), Astros (56-40)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.56%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.44%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.