Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Boston Red Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Red Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (57-39) vs. Boston Red Sox (53-45)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and NESN

Cubs vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | BOS: (+108)

CHC: (-126) | BOS: (+108) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+162) | BOS: +1.5 (-196)

CHC: -1.5 (+162) | BOS: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 7-3, 3.91 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 6-1, 3.36 ERA

The Cubs will call on Colin Rea (7-3) against the Red Sox and Lucas Giolito (6-1). Rea and his team are 9-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rea's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Red Sox have gone 9-4-0 ATS in Giolito's 13 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Giolito's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.4%)

Cubs vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Red Sox reveal Chicago as the favorite (-126) and Boston as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Cubs vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Chicago is +162 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Cubs versus Red Sox contest on July 18 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (70%) in those contests.

This year Chicago has won 35 of 48 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 48 of 93 chances this season.

The Cubs are 46-47-0 against the spread in their 93 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have compiled a 14-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Boston has a record of 11-9 (55%).

The Red Sox have played in 97 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-47-3).

The Red Sox have covered 54.6% of their games this season, going 53-44-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago OPS (.882) this season. He has a .280 batting average, an on-base percentage of .384, and a slugging percentage of .499.

He is 39th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .265 with 21 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 64th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging in the majors.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .547 this season.

Suzuki enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles and a walk.

Nico Hoerner is batting .283 with a .331 OBP and 39 RBI for Chicago this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Ceddanne Rafaela has 86 hits, a team-high for the Red Sox. He's batting .271 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 109th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Rafaela hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with six doubles, five home runs, a walk and 15 RBIs.

Jarren Duran paces his team with a .318 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .431 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258.

His batting average ranks 83rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 75th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .256.

Trevor Story is hitting .257 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 18 walks.

