Rangers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5
Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.
On Sunday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Reds Game Info
- Texas Rangers (4-4) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-3)
- Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026
- Time: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and Reds.TV
Rangers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEX: (-122) | CIN: (+104)
- Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-210) | CIN: -1.5 (+172)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Rangers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA
The Rangers will call on Jack Leiter (1-0) versus the Reds and Chase Burns (1-0). Leiter helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Leiter has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Burns has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Burns starts this season.
Rangers vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (56.6%)
Rangers vs Reds Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Reds moneyline has Texas as a -122 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +104 underdog on the road.
Rangers vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Reds are +172 to cover, while the Rangers are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Rangers vs Reds Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Reds on April 5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
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Rangers vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Rangers have come away with one wins in the three contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Texas has won one of three games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in four of their eight games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 4-4-0 in eight games with a line this season.
- The Reds have won 57.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-3).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 4-3 (57.1%).
- The Reds have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-4-1).
- The Reds have gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Brandon Nimmo leads Texas OPS (1.022) this season. He has a .375 batting average, an on-base percentage of .459, and a slugging percentage of .563.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 36th in slugging.
- Corey Seager is batting .267 with three home runs and five walks, while slugging .567 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- He is 75th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Jake Burger has 11 hits and is batting .333 this season.
- Burger enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.
- Andrew McCutchen has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .375 this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has accumulated 11 hits with a .529 on-base percentage and a .741 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Reds. He's batting .407.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.
- Elly De La Cruz is hitting .219 with three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .286.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 47th in slugging.
- Eugenio Suarez is hitting .226 with two home runs and a walk.
- Spencer Steer is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
Rangers vs Reds Head to Head
- 4/4/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/3/2026: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 4/2/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/1/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 3/31/2025: 14-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/27/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/26/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/26/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/25/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
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