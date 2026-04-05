Rangers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Reds Game Info

Texas Rangers (4-4) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-3)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Reds.TV

Rangers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-122) | CIN: (+104)

TEX: (-122) | CIN: (+104) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-210) | CIN: -1.5 (+172)

TEX: +1.5 (-210) | CIN: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rangers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jack Leiter (1-0) versus the Reds and Chase Burns (1-0). Leiter helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Leiter has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Burns has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Burns starts this season.

Rangers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (56.6%)

Rangers vs Reds Moneyline

The Rangers vs Reds moneyline has Texas as a -122 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +104 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Reds are +172 to cover, while the Rangers are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Reds on April 5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with one wins in the three contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won one of three games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in four of their eight games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 4-4-0 in eight games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 57.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-3).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 4-3 (57.1%).

The Reds have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-4-1).

The Reds have gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas OPS (1.022) this season. He has a .375 batting average, an on-base percentage of .459, and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Corey Seager is batting .267 with three home runs and five walks, while slugging .567 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He is 75th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Jake Burger has 11 hits and is batting .333 this season.

Burger enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .375 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated 11 hits with a .529 on-base percentage and a .741 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Reds. He's batting .407.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .219 with three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 47th in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .226 with two home runs and a walk.

Spencer Steer is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Rangers vs Reds Head to Head

4/4/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/3/2026: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/1/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/31/2025: 14-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-3 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/27/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/26/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/25/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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