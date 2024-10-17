Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings.

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

New York Rangers (2-0-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-2)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-140) Red Wings (+116) - Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (59.2%)

Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Red Wings. The Rangers are +176 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -215.

Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers vs Red Wings October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while New York is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

