NHL

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings.

we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New York Rangers (2-0-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-140)Red Wings (+116)-Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (59.2%)

Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Red Wings. The Rangers are +176 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -215.

Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Rangers vs Red Wings October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while New York is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

