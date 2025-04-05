Rangers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:16 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rangers vs Rays Game Info

Texas Rangers (6-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-3)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSSUN

Rangers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | TB: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom versus the Rays and Taj Bradley (1-0). deGrom and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. deGrom's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Bradley has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rays covered. The Rays have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Bradley starts this season.

Rangers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (53.5%)

Rangers vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -130 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +150 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -184.

Rangers vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Rays game on April 5, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in four of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has been a -130 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in one of their eight opportunities.

In eight games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 4-4-0 against the spread.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Tampa Bay has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +110 or longer.

The Rays have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total one time (1-6-0).

The Rays have a 3-4-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has five hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .200 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .286 and a slugging percentage of .560.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Wyatt Langford has a slash line of .250/.313/.464 this season and a team-best OPS of .777.

He is 83rd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging among qualified batters.

Jonah Heim has four hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.308/.769.

Kyle Higashioka has no home runs, but two RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has put up an on-base percentage of .367, a slugging percentage of .536, and has nine hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .321).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Jake Mangum has two doubles and a walk while batting .533. He's slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .563.

Jonny Deluca has a triple and two walks while hitting .421.

Kameron Misner has two doubles and a home run while batting .333.

Rangers vs Rays Head to Head

4/4/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/7/2024: 13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/5/2024: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/3/2024: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/2/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/1/2024: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/4/2023: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/3/2023: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/19/2023: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

