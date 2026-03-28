NHL
Rangers vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29
NHL action on Sunday includes the New York Rangers facing the Florida Panthers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Rangers vs Panthers Game Info
- New York Rangers (29-35-9) vs. Florida Panthers (35-34-3)
- Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-140)
|Panthers (+116)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (54.6%)
Rangers vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Panthers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +176.
Rangers vs Panthers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Panthers game on March 29, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.
Rangers vs Panthers Moneyline
- New York is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida is a +116 underdog on the road.