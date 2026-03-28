Rangers vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

NHL action on Sunday includes the New York Rangers facing the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Panthers Game Info

New York Rangers (29-35-9) vs. Florida Panthers (35-34-3)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-140) Panthers (+116) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54.6%)

Rangers vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Panthers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +176.

Rangers vs Panthers Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Panthers game on March 29, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Rangers vs Panthers Moneyline

New York is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida is a +116 underdog on the road.

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