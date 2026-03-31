Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Orioles Game Info

Texas Rangers (3-1) vs. Baltimore Orioles (2-2)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and RSN

Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-132) | BAL: (+112)

TEX: (-132) | BAL: (+112) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | BAL: +1.5 (-156)

TEX: -1.5 (+130) | BAL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jacob deGrom versus the Orioles and Zach Eflin. In 30 games he pitched with a spread last season, deGrom and his team finished with a 13-17-0 record ATS. deGrom and his team were 15-11 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Eflin and his team had a 7-7-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Eflin's team went 4-4 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.1%)

Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -132 favorite on the road.

Rangers vs Orioles Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Rangers are +130 to cover, and the Orioles are -156.

Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Orioles on March 31 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rangers were favorites in 78 games last season and came away with the win 46 times (59%) in those contests.

Last year, Texas won 29 of 49 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents hit the over in 71 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Orioles won 44.1% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (41-52).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer last year, Baltimore went 19-34 (35.8%).

The Orioles played in 159 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-89-5).

Rangers Player Leaders

Last season, Brandon Nimmo finished with 154 hits and a slugging percentage of .436.

Wyatt Langford finished with an OBP of .344 while batting .241 with 73 runs scored.

Last season, Corey Seager finished with 21 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .271 last season.

Josh Smith slashed .251/.335/.366 and finished with an OPS of .700.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso racked up 170 hits with a .524 slugging percentage last season.

Taylor Ward hit .228 with 31 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 75 walks.

Gunnar Henderson had a .349 on-base percentage last season while batting .274.

Adley Rutschman hit .220 with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head

3/30/2026: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/1/2025: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/30/2025: 10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2025: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/20/2024: 8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/19/2024: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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