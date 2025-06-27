Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (37-43) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-34)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and NBCS-PH

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-180) | PHI: (+152)

ATL: (-180) | PHI: (+152) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+112) | PHI: +1.5 (-134)

ATL: -1.5 (+112) | PHI: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 2-4, 4.77 ERA vs Mick Abel (Phillies) - 2-1, 3.47 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (2-4, 4.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Mick Abel (2-1, 3.47 ERA). Elder's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Elder starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. The Phillies have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Abel's five starts that had a set spread. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for two Abel starts this season -- they lost both.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (50.5%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Braves, Philadelphia is the underdog at +152, and Atlanta is -180 playing at home.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Atlanta is +112 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

The Braves-Phillies game on June 27 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (54.2%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 13 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 77 opportunities.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 35-42-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have compiled a 4-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.8% of those games).

Philadelphia has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 77 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-42-4).

The Phillies have collected a 39-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 76 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .257 with 35 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .476.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Olson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, five walks and three RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 68 hits. He's batting .247 while slugging .404.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Austin Riley has hit 12 homers with a team-high .428 SLG this season.

Ozzie Albies has six home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-high OBP (.375), while leading the Phillies in hits (73). He's batting .247 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 13th in slugging.

Trea Turner is slugging .440 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average is 19th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Nick Castellanos is hitting .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Alec Bohm is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

