Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (11-11) vs. Texas Rangers (12-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

SEA: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 1-0, 2.33 ERA vs Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 2-1, 3.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-0) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (2-1) will get the nod for the Rangers. Gilbert and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Gilbert's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rangers are 3-1-0 against the spread when Dunning starts. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for three Dunning starts this season -- they won all of the games.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rangers reveal Seattle as the favorite (-116) and Texas as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -166 to cover.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

Mariners versus Rangers on April 23 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 8-6 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in seven of their 22 opportunities.

The Mariners are 10-12-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have put together a 7-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Texas has gone 7-4 (63.6%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-11-0).

The Rangers have gone 12-11-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .270. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .432.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 76th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Caleb Raleigh leads Seattle with 17 hits and an OBP of .342 this season. He's batting .258 and slugging .485.

Among all qualified batters, he is 86th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .277 and a slugging percentage of .277 this season.

Crawford heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a triple, three walks and four RBI.

Josh Rojas has been key for Seattle with 14 hits, an OBP of .392 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has six doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .278. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 64th, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia paces his team with 28 hits and has a club-leading .616 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .326 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualified players, he is 14th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Evan Carter is hitting .211 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Josh Smith paces his team with a .403 OBP.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!