Rangers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

New York Rangers (28-34-9) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-29-13)

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-114) Maple Leafs (-105) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.6%)

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +205 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -260.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Maple Leafs on March 25, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Rangers, Toronto is the underdog at -105, and New York is -114 playing on the road.

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