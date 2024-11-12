Rangers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12
The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Winnipeg Jets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Jets Game Info
- New York Rangers (9-3-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-1)
- Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-134)
|Jets (+112)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (55.1%)
Rangers vs Jets Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -235.
Rangers vs Jets Over/Under
- Rangers versus Jets, on November 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Rangers vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -134 favorite at home.