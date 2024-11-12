menu item
NHL

Rangers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Winnipeg Jets.

Rangers vs Jets Game Info

  • New York Rangers (9-3-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Jets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-134)Jets (+112)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (55.1%)

Rangers vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -235.

Rangers vs Jets Over/Under

  • Rangers versus Jets, on November 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Rangers vs Jets Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -134 favorite at home.

