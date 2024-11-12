Rangers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Winnipeg Jets.

Rangers vs Jets Game Info

New York Rangers (9-3-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-1)

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-134) Jets (+112) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55.1%)

Rangers vs Jets Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -235.

Rangers vs Jets Over/Under

Rangers versus Jets, on November 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Rangers vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -134 favorite at home.

