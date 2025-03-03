NHL
Rangers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
In NHL action on Monday, the New York Rangers play the New York Islanders.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Islanders Game Info
- New York Rangers (30-26-4) vs. New York Islanders (27-25-7)
- Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-128)
|Islanders (+106)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (57%)
Rangers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +190 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -240 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Rangers-Islanders on March 3 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -128 favorite, while the Islanders are a +106 underdog on the road.