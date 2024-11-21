menu item
NHL

Rangers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

Data Skrive

Rangers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Flames Game Info

  • New York Rangers (12-4-1) vs. Calgary Flames (10-6-3)
  • Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-170)Flames (+138)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (67%)

Rangers vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Flames are -188 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +152.

Rangers vs Flames Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Flames game on November 21, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Rangers vs Flames Moneyline

  • New York is a -170 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +138 underdog at home.

