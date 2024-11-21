Rangers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Calgary Flames.

Rangers vs Flames Game Info

New York Rangers (12-4-1) vs. Calgary Flames (10-6-3)

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-170) Flames (+138) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (67%)

Rangers vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Flames are -188 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +152.

Rangers vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Flames game on November 21, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Rangers vs Flames Moneyline

New York is a -170 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +138 underdog at home.

